Patna (Bihar) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Bihar Police on Sunday removed Constable Deepak Kumar from duty as the bodyguard of RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav after a purported video of him dancing in public on the MLA's instruction went viral on social media.

An official press release dated March 16 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Patna, read, "When the matter of bodyguard (constable) Deepak Kumar dancing in a public place in uniform at the behest of Tej Pratap Yadav, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, which went viral on social media, came to light, bodyguard constable Deepak Kumar was sent to Police Station, and an order was given to depute another constable in his place as bodyguard."

Meanwhile, the traffic police also took stern action against the MLA for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler and issued a Rs 4000 challan.

The vehicle in which Tej Pratap Yadav was riding had failed insurance and pollution test

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav faced backlash after he was seen asking a policeman to "dance or be suspended" during a Holi celebration at his official residence in Patna on Friday, March 14.

In the purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, Yadav could be heard telling a police officer: "Nahi thumka lagaoge to suspend kar diye jaoge" (If you don't dance, you will be suspended).

BJP leaders, including MP Dinesh Sharma, slammed the RJD leader for disrespecting the police.

"He (Tej Pratap) will never get the right to suspend anyone. And he belongs to a family that insults the police and the uniform... Inka gharana natak nautanki ke liye theek hai (their family is only fit for drama), they would be considered unfit to run the government," Sharma told ANI.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Tej Pratap made the law dance to his tunes.

"Like father, like son. Father was the chief minister, the family was in power, and Bihar was kept in jungle raj. He made the law dance to his tunes. Now, he is out of power, but his DNA is the same: he wants to bring back Jungle Raj. Instead of respecting the law and the person wearing the uniform, the way Tej Pratap Yadav has insulted the person wearing the uniform shows that Jungle Raj is in his mindset and DNA, but he should understand that Bihar has changed now. Now there is good governance here," Poonawalla said.

Retired senior police officers have also condemned the comments by the RJD leader, calling it an "insult" and demanding action against him.

Ajay Kumar Singh, a retired Delhi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), condemned the remarks, urging authorities to take action against the RJD leader while stressing that no action should be taken against the officer, as he was merely following orders.

"The uniform has dignity, and we have a code of conduct. It is clearly mentioned in the police manual that police personnel must not act against the code of conduct. Tej Pratap is behaving like an imposter; saying such things to your own security is an insult to the police," the former Delhi ACP told ANI.

Further criticizing Yadav's behaviour, Singh added, "We are hurt by this act...The policeman is not at fault--he simply followed orders. Taking action against him would be unfair and unacceptable." (ANI)

