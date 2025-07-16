Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) The Bihar Police has set up a 'cell' to maintain a database of contract killers operating in the state with a view to keep a tab on such criminals.

The new cell has been constituted under the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police.

Talking to reporters here, Additional Director General (ADG) (Hqs) Kundan Krishnan said, "Analysis of the recent incidents of serious crimes in the state has revealed that certain youths are indulging in contract killing for money. A new cell has been constituted to keep a tab on contract killers. A database of these contract killers will be maintained to check their activities and nab them in future."

A complete dossier will be prepared of each contract killer, Krishnan said. "The cell will keep their physical description, photographs, along with their names, address and other details so that their movement can be tracked even after coming out of jail. Police personnel in districts have been asked to keep a tab on such contract killers," he said.

The ADG said, "Police have identified 1,290 persons who have acquired proceeds of crime and their assets will be seized very soon."

Asked about the sudden increase in cases of heinous crime, especially murders, in the state, the ADG said, "The statistics does not suggest that the average crime graph has witnessed an increase. This is an election year and a narrative is being built through misinformation and disinformation. No one should try to demoralise the police as it has always identified and taken action against criminals."

He also said that the state police have sent a proposal for starting Fast Track Courts (FTCs) to ensure speedy trial to achieve conviction in heinous crime cases. Around 2,000 persons used to get life imprisonment till 2012-13 till the FTCs were functional, he said.

"Encounters are not a solution to stop crime. We have to speed up investigations, prepare charge-sheets on time, ensure speedy trials and focus on securing convictions," he said.

The Narcotics Cell under STF is already functional but to strengthen it further, Bihar Police is planning to set up a separate 'narcotics and prohibition division' for which a proposal will be sent to the state government. "The move would help in taming the problem of opium, heroin, smack and other psychotropic substances being used by the youths of the state," he said.

Commenting on the Naxal activities in the state, the ADG, said, "The Naxal activities have declined significantly in the state. Naxalites have been wiped out from the districts of Gayaji, Aurangabad, Munger, Jamui, once considered a hotbed of Maoist activities. Currently, only three armed naxal groups are operating in Munger and Jamui districts. The STF has arrested 82 naxalites in the first six months of the year."

