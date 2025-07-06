Araria (Bihar) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 10-year-old boy was shot dead and his father injured after unidentified attackers opened fire on them while they were sleeping in Bihar's Araria district, as per the police.

According to ASP Ram Pukar Singh, the bullet hit the child's head and then struck his father's hand.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Says He Will Contest Vidhan Sabha Polls, Backs Demand for Domicile Policy in Government Jobs.

Police suspect the incident may be linked to a family dispute.

Speaking to ANI, ASP Araria Ram Pukar Singh said, "We got the information that the father and son who were sleeping together were shot. The 10-year-old child was shot in the head, and the same bullet went through his head and hit his father's hand... At first glance, this case seems to have been done by close people or due to a family dispute... Till now, the victim has not said anything, but from personal experience and how the incident happened, it looks like it happened due to the family dispute..."

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Elderly Patient Demands Kiss, Offers Money to 27-Year-Old Receptionist in Exchange for Sexual Favours in Maharashtra's Vishrambag Road Area; Arrested.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

Earlier on July 4, businessman Gopal Khemka was allegedly shot dead near his residence in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The Bihar Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case of businessman Gopal Khemka.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha told ANI on Saturday, "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan..."

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khemka, son of businessman Gopal Khemka, has requested police protection for his family, citing a previous family tragedy and fear for their lives.

In his statement recorded in the FIR on Saturday, Gaurav mentioned that his brother, Gunjan Khemka, was also murdered in 2018. "After this incident, my family and I are frightened. We request that the government and police provide us with security and ensure the safety of our family. Also, the perpetrators should be arrested and punished," he wrote.

Gaurav narrated the incident in his statement, saying that around 8:30 PM, his father had gone to the Bankipore Club. When he returned home at 11:20 PM, assailants who were already waiting at the gate shot him in the head.

He added that after hearing the gunshot and being alerted by the building guard, he and his wife rushed to the gate. There, they found Gopal Khemka lying in a pool of blood. Gaurav said they rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)