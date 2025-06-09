Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) The Bihar Police will set up two special wings to combat drug trafficking and cybercrimes, an official said on Monday.

The proposal for setting up the cybersecurity division and anti-narcotics cum prohibition unit has got in-principle approval of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who holds the Home portfolio, ADG (Police Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan said.

"Now, both proposals will be sent for the Cabinet's approval," he said.

The anti-narcotics cum prohibition unit will function independently under an ADG or IG rank police officer, he said.

"It will gather intelligence on drug trafficking and conduct raids on suspected hideouts. Those found involved will be arrested and prosecuted under the NDPS Act," he said.

"Narcotics are smuggled into the state through the districts that share borders with Nepal, UP and Jharkhand. The hotspots of drug smuggling are Bhojpur, East Champaran, Jehanabad and Nawada. Some areas of Jharkhand, adjacent to Gaya, have witnessed a rise in opium cultivation. This will also be checked by the new unit," he added.

Krishnan said the cybersecurity unit would be developed as a centre of excellence.

"A special campaign will be launched to nab cyber criminals. A cyber lab will also be set up. For this, some special policemen are also being trained," he said.

