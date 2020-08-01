Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Bihar Police will record the statements of actors who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput till his last movie in connection with the a case related to his death, police sources said on Saturday.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor's death.

Also Read | BSF Exchage Sweets WIth Border Guards Bangladesh at India-Bangladesh Border in Fulbari on Eid al-Adha 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. A case was registered by the Mumbai Police and is being probed.

Also Read | India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 57,117 COVID-19 Cases And 764 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 16.95 Lakh Mark.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)