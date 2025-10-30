Chhapra (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan on Thursday accused Congress of mistreating Biharis, alleging that its leaders "clap" when Biharis are "abused" in other states.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief was in Chhapra to participate in campaigning for the NDA in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "The reason I entered politics was the way Biharis are insulted in other states. The way even the word "Bihari" was turned into an abuse, and sadly, all the ruling parties are in this situation. The Prime Minister mentioned how the Congress Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of a member of the Gandhi family, was threatening Biharis not to enter Punjab, while Congress members were applauding. All this shows that when Congress treats Biharis in Telangana in this manner, how can they come to Bihar to seek votes? Rather, the public should ask, When your party's Chief Ministers abuse Biharis in other states, these people clap, and the same Congress leaders come here."

Paswan further said that the Bihar Assembly elections would mark the beginning of a new phase for Bihar's development.

"This election and the next five years will be a golden period for Bihar. The swearing-in ceremony after November 14th won't just be a ceremony for the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet, but it will be a ceremony to lay the foundation for a developed Bihar," he said.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Thursday exuded confidence in the victory of his son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the public of Bihar has made up their mind to make him the Chief Minister.

She further asserted that Tejashwi fulfils what he says. "The public of Bihar has made up their mind to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. He is a youth and a new leader. Tejashwi Yadav fulfils what he says," she said while speaking to ANI.

Asked about his elder son and expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav contesting elections separately as JJD (Janshakti Janta Dal), Rabri Devi said, "he is right at his place (theek hai, apne jagah pe theek hai woh)."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for enabling "jungle raaj" in Bihar during their tenure, highlighting that women and children have been the "biggest victims" of that time.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

