Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): The Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhanon, on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision to reduce GST slabs but accused the Modi government of exploiting people for eight years under what he termed as a "Jaziya tax."

Addressing the media in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Chauhan said they have already welcomed the GST reforms, but asked why it took the Centre so long to start this since 2017.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2025: ECI Issues Notification for Biennial Election to 4 Rajya Sabha Seats From Jammu and Kashmir.

"We welcome the decision to cut GST slabs, but let the BJP government explain why, since 2017, it looted the people by imposing this very GST as a form of Jaziya tax. In eight years, they squeezed the public and collected ₹55 lakh crore. What explanation does Prime Minister Modi have for this?" He questioned.

Chauhan further alleged that despite international crude oil prices remaining low for years, the benefit was never passed on to the common people. "The profit from cheaper crude was handed over to big industrialists. Why was the public deprived of that relief?" he asked.

Also Read | 71st National Film Awards 2025 Ceremony: From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, Complete List of National Film Awards Winners.

Crediting Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue early

"It was Rahul Gandhi who, from the very beginning, said the GST slabs should be reduced. The Congress had described it as a Gabbar Singh Tax. The Modi government should not mislead the public today but admit that it has only corrected its mistake. "Chauhan Said.

Chauhan also pointed out that, "Even after the Prime Minister's announcement, there has been no reduction in prices of goods in the market."

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the ECI took a corrective measure for voter deletion only after he alleged "vote theft" in Aland.

Sharing a media report, Rahul Gandhi asked the Election Commission to submit the evidence to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

"Gyanesh ji, we caught the theft and only then did you remember to put a lock - now we'll catch the thieves too. So tell us, when are you going to give the evidence to CID?" the Congress MP wrote on X.T

his comes amid Rahul Gandhi's allegations of an attempt to delete over 6000 votes in Karnataka's Aland.

While the Election Commission has refuted the allegations and has maintained that "no deletion of votes can be done online by any member of the public", this has sparked a fresh political row where the Opposition is pushing the allegations, while the ruling parties have accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)