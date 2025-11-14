Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Bihar President Raju Tiwari secured a victory from Govindganj assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 32,683 votes on Friday.

The LJP RV state president secured 96,034 votes, while the Congress candidate, Shashi Bhushan Rai alias Gappu Rai, received 63,351 votes.

Also Read | Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Leader and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Wins in Tarapur With Over 45,000 Votes, Defeats RJD's Arun Kumar.

Jan Suraaj Party's Krishna Kant Mishra finished in third place with 9,830 votes.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered an empathic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state.

Also Read | 'Mahila and Youth Is the New MY Equation of Bihar': PM Narendra Modi on NDA's Stellar Show in Bihar Assembly Elections (Watch Video).

According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 152 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 21 seats.

As per the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 59 seats.

From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 14 seats out of the 29 seats it contested on.

For the Mahagathbandhan, RJD has secured 16 seats while as Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just 3 seats.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to alliance partners, emphasising that the "massive majority" reflects the "Unity" of the alliance.

In a post on X, Nitish thanked voters and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtirya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha.

He asserted that Bihar will now progress even further with the support of all the NDA members.

"In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him," CM Nitish Kumar said.

"The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance - Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji," he said"With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country," Nitish wrote on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)