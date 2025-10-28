Patna (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera and CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya were present at the event.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Opposition's alliance was the first to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, and the first to release its manifesto. Taking a jibe at the ruling NDA, Khera called their poll promises "jumla."

"The Mahagathbandhan was the first to announce its chief ministerial candidates. It also released its manifesto first. Theirs is a 'jumla', while this is our 'pran' (resolve). This shows who is serious about Bihar. We decided from day one what we would do for Bihar. We have to get Bihar back on track. Today is a very auspicious day as the state of Bihar was waiting for this 'pran'," Khera said.

The development comes after Mahagathbandhan's announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the opposition alliance for the polls. Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikassheel Insaan Pary (VIP), has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan.

Earlier today, Tejashwi Yadav demanded that the NDA reveal their CM face for the Bihar elections, while highlighting the release of their manifesto.

Tejashwi said that he would like to know the NDA's agenda and vision, and accused them of speaking negatively and making allegations against Mahagathbandhan leaders.

"We have announced the CM's face as well. Today, we are going to release the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' on how we are going to work for the next 5 years. We want NDA to announce the name of their CM. What schemes do they have? What is their vision, and how are they going to take Bihar forward? We have given a roadmap, a vision, and we are clear that we will make Bihar number one. They only speak negative things and make allegations about our leaders," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

