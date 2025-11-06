Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 42.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Highest in Gopalganj.

Patna, the capital of Bihar, continue to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

A turnout of 41.15 per cent was recorded in Bhojpur, followed by 41.10 per cent in Buxar, 39.35 per cent in Darbhanga, 42.94 per cent in Khagaria, 44.16 per cent in Madhepura, 41.47 per cent in Munger, 45.41 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 41.87 per cent in Nalanda, 44.20 per cent in Saharsa, 43.03 per cent in Samastipur, 43.06 per cent in Saran, 41.23 per cent in Sheikhpura, 41.20 per cent in Siwan and 42.60 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 1 pm.

Also Read | Narco-Terror Funding Case: ED Raids 6 Locations in Jammu and Kashmir; Ex-Minister Jatinder Singh's House Among Those Searched.

Among the key constituencies, Raghopur recorded a turnout of 43.3 per cent, Mahua 40.41 per cent, Alinagar per cent, Tarapur 44.35 per cent, Lakhisarai 44.20 per cent, Chapra 39.57 per cent, Bankipur 25 per cent, Phulwari 40.98 per cent, Raghunathpur 42.23 per cent, Siwan 40.19 per cent and Mokama 41.78 per cent.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha expressed confidence and said that NDA will win the elections with "thumping majority."

Speaking to reporters, Kushwaha said, "People are voting for NDA in numbers more than our expectations. Going by the reports that we have been receiving from across Bihar, NDA is going to register a thumping majority in Bihar... It is essential for him (Tejashwi Yadav) to say that (that Mahagtahbandhan will win) right now because this is the first phase of elections, second phase is yet to be held. If he expresses disappointment from now itself, his workers will be demoralised. To boost the morale of his workers he has to say that but the trends across Bihar are clear, it is in favour of NDA."

Earlier, Bihar Assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav cast his vote at a polling booth in Patna Sahib Assembly Constituency and appealed to the people to cast vote in large numbers.

"This is the festival of democracy. I appeal to everyone to come out and vote to form a good government in Bihar... Everyone must exercise their right to vote," he said.

The first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar commenced on Thursday at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.

In 2020, polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, the BJP bagged 74, the RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) contested 115 constituencies, the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)