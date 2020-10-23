Patna, Oct 23 (PTI) Bihar on Friday reported 1,093 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 2,10,388, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The state also recorded eight more COVID-19 deaths, following which the toll rose to 1,034, it said.

Two of the latest deaths were reported from Patna, while one each from Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Begusarai, Purnea and Saran, it said.

The Patna district, which has reported 34,055 cases so far with 2,532 patients undergoing treatment at present, has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state at 256.

The recovery rate has increased to 94.32 per cent in the state, the bulletin said.

Total 1,41,869 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Among the new cases, Patna reported 229, followed by Muzaffarpur (96), Nalanda (78), Purnea (49) and Gopalganj (44).

In the last 24 hours, 1,244 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,98,437, the bulletin said.

There are 10,917 active cases in the state at present.

