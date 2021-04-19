Patna, Apr 19 (PTI) Bihar's coronavirus death toll increased to 1,790 on Monday after 41 more people succumbed to the disease, while 7,487 new cases took the tally to 3,31,604, the health department said in a bulletin.

It said that 2,619 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 2,80,286. The recovery percentage is 84.52 per cent.

The state currently has 49,527 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 12 were reported from Patna, five from Muzaffarpur district and four from Bhagalpur district. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The new positive cases included 2,672 from state capital Patna, the bulletin said.

Altogether 83,361 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bihar during the last 24 hours taking the number of such tests to 2,53,29,800 so far.

In Bihar, 1,04,731 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday and a total of 60,27,907 people have got the jab till date.

JDU MLA Mewa Lal Chaudhary, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Patna on Monday, officials said.

Chaudhary, 68, was appointed the Education Minister in the new Nitish Kumar government in November last year, but had to resign within three days amid uproar over corruption allegations against him.

He was the MLA from Tarapur in the Munger district.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said that five policemen have died of coronavirus and 202 personnel of the force have been infected by the virus so far in the second wave of the infection.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Director General of Police SK Singhal was held on measures to check the infection among the personnel of the force.

A guideline was then sent to all regional offices of the police department for effective curbing of the infection and it was made mandatory for all police personnel to wear masks while on duty.

Social distance should be maintained in various police establishments and barracks, the guideline said adding that entry of outsiders to offices should be controlled as much as possible.

Arrangements should be made for regular supply of soap, sanitiser and water in the washroom of police stations and offices, it said.

