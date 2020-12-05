Patna (Bihar) [India], December 5 (ANI): A total of 573 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 6,145, the state's health department has said.

It said the maximum 20 cases have been reported from Begusarai, followed by Lakhisarai with 12 and 11 each from Araria, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Kishanganj, and Siwan.

The count of coronavirus cases in India crossed 96-lakh mark on Saturday with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that the count has reached 96,08,211, including 4,09,689 active cases and 90,58,822 recoveries. (ANI)

