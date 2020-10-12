Patna, Oct 12 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,96,999 on Monday as 732 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 955, a health bulletin said.

Two fresh fatalities each were reported in Darbhanga and Supaul districts, and one each in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Madhubani, it said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 217, followed by Bhagalpur (45), Madhepura and Purnea (37 each) and Supaul (31), the bulletin said.

As many as 1,369 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,85,593, it said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 94.21 per cent.

Patna district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 230, followed by Bhagalpur (65) and Gaya (45), the bulletin said.

Bihar now has 10,451 active coronavirus case, it said.

Patna has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 30,946, followed by Muzaffarpur (8,878), the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 84.78 lakh samples, including 75,503 in the last 24 hours, it added.

