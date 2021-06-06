Patna, Jun 6 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,13,117 on Sunday as the state reported 920 fresh cases, the lowest single-day spike in over two months, while 41 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 5,381, a health bulletin said.

The state now has 8,707 active cases while 6,99,028 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to 98.02 per cent.

A total of 1.11 crore people have been vaccinated thus far, of whom nearly 20 lakh are in the 18-44 years age group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)