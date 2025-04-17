Danapur (Bihar) [India], April 17 (ANI): RJD MLA from Danapur, Ritlal Yadav surrendered before the Court in Bihar's Danapur on Thursday. His associates Chikku Yadav, Pinku Yadav, Shravan Yadav and others have also surrendered.

A complaint was filed against Ritlal Yadav and his associates with accusations of forging documents, extortion and death threats.

Police searched 11 places related to him on April 11 and recovered around Rs 10.5 lakhs, blank cheques worth Rs 77.5 lakhs, 14 deeds and agreements signalling towards land grabbing, 17 chequebooks and five stamps, six pen drives and walkie-talkies.

His counsel, Advocate Safdar Hayat said, "It is being said that some builder falsely accused him of extortion. The Police wanted him in the same. As soon as he learned that the Police wanted him, he surrendered before the Court voluntarily, along with others who had been made accused. A bail plea has not been filed. Perhaps we will file it in a day or two. The matter is false. This cannot be an extortion case. MLA Ritlal Yadav and Pinku Yadav, Chikku and Shravan have surrendered today."

Advocate Ashok Kumar Singh said, "A case with false allegations of extortion was registered. He (RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav) has surrendered in the same case. Four people have surrendered...This is a false case to malign his image. He has been accused of extortion...He has surrendered today, a bail plea will be filed."

Earlier on December 19 last year, Bihar Police raided the residence of Pinku Yadav, the brother of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav from Danapur. The raid, led by Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh, was conducted in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Patna AIIMS Chief Security Officer (CSO) Premnath Rai on August 22, 2024.

During the raid, police allegedly recovered a large sum of Rs 11 lakh in cash, three illegal firearms, a note-counting machine, land-related documents, and other financial papers. The recovery has raised several questions regarding the source of the money and the nature of the documents found. (ANI)

