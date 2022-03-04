Patna, Mar 4 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad on Friday said the SGDP growth rate in the state is estimated to be 9.7 per cent in 2022-23.

While concluding the debate in the assembly on the state budget presented by him, Prasad who also holds the finance portfolio, said that even after three successive waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government expects to generate a revenue surplus in the year 2022-23.

"The fiscal deficit is likely to be contained at 3.47 per cent of the state GDP. The GDP growth rate in the state is estimated to be 9.7 per cent in the next fiscal,” he said.

The six key areas of this budget are health, education, industrial investment, agriculture, and the thrust on strengthening rural-urban infrastructure, Prasad added.

For the year 2022-23 the expected revenue surplus is around Rs 4,747.84 crore, he said adding this will be used for investment in physical infrastructure.

"We have fixed Rs 700 crore for students credit card scheme, Rs 200 crore for self-help grant to youths seeking employment, Rs 1,110 crore on Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme, Rs 225 crore for a skilled youth programme for the next financial year, said the minister.

Prasad said that the government would set up 151 ethanol units in the state.

