Patna (Bihar) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Bihar police has suspended a station house officer (SHO) from Gandhi Maidan in connection with the Gopal Khemka murder case, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Inspector General of Police (IG) Jitendra Rana, Gandhi Maidan SHO Rajesh Kumar was suspended for negligence of duty in the Khemkha murder case.

Pointing out the murder of a BJP leader in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar. He asked whether "anyone in the NDA government is willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes."

"And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?" Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

"Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?" he added.

Gopal Khemka, a businessman, was shot dead outside his home in Patna earlier this month. He had previously requested police protection for his family.

Days after Khemka was shot dead, another man was killed in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area after being shot by an unidentified assailant. The victim, Vikram Jha, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to police, Jha was shot by a person who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Jha, originally from Darbhanga district, had been living in Patna for a year and ran a grocery store. He lived with his family on the first floor of the same building.

Speaking to the media, SP Patna East Parichay Kumar said, "Vikram Jha, a resident under PS Ram Krishna Nagar limits, was shot at some time ago. When he was being taken to the hospital, he died. As soon as we received the information, the DSP and I arrived at the crime scene. On analysing the CCTV footage, we found that the deceased owned a grocery store, and a person came on a motorbike and shot him. There seems to be no evidence of robbery in the store."

The official said that the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

"We are trying to find out the cause of the murder. The local police station said there were no previous complaints made by the deceased, so we are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder... The victim is basically from Darbhanga, and he rented a shop here one year ago and lived with his family on the first floor. FSL team is investigating the case..." he added. (ANI)

