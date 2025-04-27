Patna (Bihar) [India], April 27 (ANI): In a proud moment for Bihar's cultural heritage, the State Sports Authority has earned a place in the Guinness World Records for creating the world's largest Madhubani painting on canvas, crafted entirely with natural colours.

The massive artwork, created over three days, was brought to life by 50 students from the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan under the guidance of six faculty members.

Also Read | 'No Need to Worry, PM Narendra Modi Monitoring Situation in Jammu and Kashmir Post Pahalgam Terror Attack', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Prateek Prabhakar, a teacher from the Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan, shared the details of this extraordinary accomplishment.

"It is the largest painting on canvas made with natural colours. Fifty students from Mithila Chitrakala Sansthan worked on and completed this painting. These students were guided by six faculty members. All the colours used in this painting are natural, and it took us three days to complete it," said the teacher.

Also Read | 'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar Discusses 'Cross-Border' Terror Attack in Pahalgam With UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

He said that the colours used on the canvas were made using turmeric, beetroot, carbon, and flowers. He added that the entire state and the Mithila community are proud that we have set a Guinness World Record.

Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, is a traditional folk art form that originated in the Mithila region of Bihar, particularly in the town of Madhubani, from which it gets its name.

This centuries-old art is known for its intricate patterns, vivid natural colours, and deep cultural symbolism.

Originally, Madhubani paintings were done on mud walls, floors, and courtyards using natural dyes and fingers, twigs, or matchsticks as tools.

Over time, the art evolved and began appearing on handmade paper, cloth, and canvas, allowing it to reach a wider audience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)