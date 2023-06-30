Patna (Bihar) [India], June 30 (ANI): Three people were injured after their car collided head-on with another vehicle on Bailey Road here and hit a divider, police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, said the police.

Also Read | Virgin Galactic Completes First Commercial ‘space Flight’.

One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. He was rescued from the car after three hours of rescue efforts, said Sunil Kumar, Station Head of Kotwali Police Station, Patna.

"Three people were injured after a car collided head-on with another car and hit a divider. One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. It took about three hours for the workers of a nearby car repair garage to cut the car and rescue him," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Turns Deadly! Infant, Man Killed In Two Separate House Collapse Incidents As Heavy Downpour Lash City.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)