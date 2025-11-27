Patna (Bihar) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Bihar Tourism Department introduced two world-class mobile caravans equipped with premium facilities on Thursday to promote tourism across the state. Built in Chandigarh, the custom-designed vehicles will be available for tourists soon after the completion of registration and permit formalities.

Ratnesh Kumar, Manager at the Bihar Tourism Department, confirmed that both vehicles have been ordered from Chandigarh and will soon be made available for public use. "The registration process is currently underway and will begin very soon. We are trying to obtain a permit for the entire country so that tourists can take it to any corner of India," he said.

The rental charges are set at INR 75 per kilometre with a minimum daily usage of 250 kilometres, amounting to roughly ₹20,000 per day. "This vehicle is very special. There are special security arrangements and CCTV cameras too. We can call it a moving 5-star hotel," Kumar added.

The caravans offer a host of amenities comparable to a luxury hotel. Vishal Ratan, Sales Manager of JCBL, the company that designed and manufactured the caravans, told ANI that the premium vehicles were completed in three months. "Two vehicles have been provided to Bihar Tourism, and in the future, they will be available in Patna and Bihar. Bookings will begin online and offline with the Tourism Department," he said.

Each caravan is fitted with 4 luxury inclinator seats, a 3-seater sofa, smart TVs, and an in-built theatre system. The kitchen area includes modern cooking facilities similar to those found in a 5-star establishment. The interiors also feature bathrooms with showers and four individual bedrooms equipped with orthopaedic mattresses designed for cervical support. Additional features include a dressing room, fire detectors, an emergency exit, air suspension, 360-degree revolving chairs, and an aircraft-style overhead luggage compartment.

"We can call it a mobile private jet or a 5-star hotel," Ratan said, adding that the caravans are suitable for long-distance travel, including journeys to destinations such as Leh, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir. He noted that the company has received interest from neighbouring states and plans to supply more caravans soon.

The initiative aims to offer tourists a unique travel experience while expanding Bihar's tourism offerings. (ANI)

