Patna, Dec 29 (PTI) The Bihar government will conduct a traffic survey in four cities to assess the existing road network and vehicular pressure on key stretches as well as identify congestion points, officials said on Friday.

The study would be conducted in Patna, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif and Muzaffarpur. The four places are a part of the Centre's Smart Cities Mission.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by S Siddhartha, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, here on Friday.

“The survey will identify bottlenecks (traffic), assess the road network and vehicular pressure on key stretches, traffic volumes on each stretch, along with peak-hour traffic data and traffic volume on non-working days…” an official release said.

Signages and road diversions will be notified based on the findings.

“Stretches of roads experiencing heavy congestion will be the top priority,” said an official, who was present at the meeting.

The survey will begin soon and get completed within 15 days, he said.

The state government has also decided to increase the strength of traffic police personnel in Patna from 850 to 3,000 for effective management, the official added.

