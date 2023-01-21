Kaimur (Bihar) [India], January 21 (ANI): Two women constables allegedly thrashed an elderly teacher with sticks on Friday at Bihar's Kaimur district. The video of the incident went viral on the internet.

Superintendent of Police of the district, Lalit Mohan Sharma, took cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) within 24 hours.

The victim, identified as Naval Kishore Pandey, is an English teacher at Delhi Police School in the Parmalpur village of Bhabua district.

Narrating the incident, he said, "I was going home from school on a bicycle. While crossing a road at Jaiprakash Chowk, the women constables said something to me, which I ignored and moved forward. Later, they stopped my bicycle from behind and began accusing me of abusing them. They soon started hitting me with sticks. I was hit 20 times."

The incident took place at 3 pm. The teacher received injuries on hands and legs.

While speaking to ANI, SP Sharma said, "As soon as the matter came to our notice, we asked the DSP of the area to investigate into the matter and submit the report within 24 hours."

Looking at the preliminary investigation, the SP said that strict action will be taken as soon as the report is received. (ANI)

