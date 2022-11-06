Gaya, November 6: A woman died after she was set on fire by Pachmah villagers in Bihar's Gaya over the suspicion of practising witchcraft, according to the police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Imamganj, Gaya, Manoj Ram, the villagers entered her house where she was "mob lynched". Video: Suspecting Witchcraft, Angry Mob Strips Woman, Ties To Pole, Mercilessly Thrashes Her in Bihar's Darbhanga.

"A woman died after she was set on fire by villagers, in Pachmah village in Gaya district, over suspicion of practising witchcraft. Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Villagers along with an occultist entered her house where she was mob lynched by them," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)