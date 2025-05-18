Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Aiming to prevent loss of learning and enhance the efficiency of grade 4-5 students, the administration in naxal-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh is conducting the 'Kamaal Ka Summer Camp' during summer vacations.

Students of classes 4-5 in the summer camp are being subjected to two-hour-long classes daily, wherein they are being taught about Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN).

The classes are being conducted by students who have either cleared higher secondary certificate exams or are pursuing it, which includes college students and graduates.

"Several activities are being carried out in the district as part of the ongoing summer camp, and 'Kamaal Ka Summer Camp' is one of the activities. The basic objective of this camp is to enhance the efficiency of students who dealt with learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic when the classes were taking place in an online mode," said Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra.

"With these summer classes, we are making an effort to improve the efficiency of students proceeding to the next classes from standard fourth and fifth so that they may not face difficulties in reading, writing and mathematics when the new academic session commences," said the Collector.

Adding further, he said, "Around 400 volunteers (of respective villages), who are senior students of schools and colleges, are actively participating in conducting the classes, and over 4000 students in the districts are benefitting from this initiative."

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the education of children in school was greatly impacted, and the level of studies also declined, said an officer of the school education department.

He further said that it was noticed that the level of learning of these children was not up to the mark, following which the Collector launched the 'Kamaal Ka Summer Camp', in association with Pratham Foundation.

Prathan Education Foundation has subjected these children to a daylong training and also provided them with study material for teaching purposes, he added. (ANI)

