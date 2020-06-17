India News | Bikaner Sizzles at 47.8 Deg C as Heatwave Continues Unabated in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Bikaner was the hottest place, recording 47.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the Meteorological (Met) Department here.

Ganganagar, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Kota recorded a maximum of 47, 46.3, 45.5, 44.4 and 43 degrees respectively while the day temperature in Barmer, Ajmer and Dabok was 42.4, 42.3 and 37.2 degrees, respectively, the Met department said.

Isolated areas in eastern parts of the state received light rains.

The weather conditions are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, it said.

