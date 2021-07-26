Noida, Jul 26 (PTI) With the arrest of five men, the Noida Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang that stole two-wheelers in Delhi-NCR and used them in street crimes.

The police have recovered 14 stolen motorcycles, two scooters and an e-rickshaw and seven snatched mobile phones from their possession, the police said.

"The five accused were arrested on Sunday by officials of the Phase 3 police station. On the basis of information from them, over a dozen of these vehicles were recovered from a location near the Hindon bridge,” a police spokesperson said.

"The gang was active in Delhi NCR where they stole two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters, which would eventually be used by them in street crimes like snatching of mobile phones and jewellery,” the spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Neelesh Kumar (20), Lucky (18), Lokesh (19), Rahul Singh (21) and Suryansh Singh (20), the police said.

The police have also seized two illegal firearms and some ammunition from the accused, the police said, adding that an FIR has been lodged in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)