Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) A bike taxi driver and a woman passenger were killed after being hit by a speeding car in the Transport Nagar area of Jaipur on Monday morning, police said.

Police said that Jagdish Prasad Sharma (48) picked up Shalini Agarwal (23) from Jamdoli and was going to drop her at Gandhi Nagar railway station when a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Barf Khana intersection.

They were taken to Sawai Mansingh Hospital where doctors declared Sharma dead on arrival, a police officer said, adding Agarwal died later.

He said that the car driver fled from the spot after the accident.

A search is underway for the driver.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, the police officer said.

