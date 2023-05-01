Shimla, May 1: Two men were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a 150-feet gorge near Ropa Rahla in Mandi district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Bajaura-Katola road when Padam Ram (32) and Ramesh Kumar (40), an Indian Army employee, were on their way home to Rahla late Sunday night, they said. Mexico Bus Accident: 18 Tourists Killed After Bus Plunges Into Ravine in Nayarit.

A passerby on Monday spotted the car in the gorge and found two dead bodies lying outside and informed police about it, police said. A case has been registered, they said, adding the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

