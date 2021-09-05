Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): The bill related to granting autonomous status to the University Vishweshwaraiah College of Engineering (UVCE) will be presented in the upcoming legislative session, said Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N Ashwatha Narayana on Saturday.

While unveiling a bronze statue of the Bharat Ratna M. Vishweshwaraiah installed by the Brigade group in the front of the Brigade School, he said, "The government intends to develop UVCE akin to that of an institution like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)."

Also Read | Realme 8s 5G Smartphone Officially Revealed Ahead Of India Launch.

He also told that a trust will be formed headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to develop the Samadhi Sthal of Vishweshwaraiah which is located at Muddenahally in Chikkaballapura district.

"This is the third such statue installed by the group in the city after the statues of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. Such visionaries always stand as the guiding lamps of the society," said Narayana.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series Officially Confirmed By Top Executive; Official Announcement Likely on September 9: Report.

The statue of M. Vishweshwaraiah sculpted by Manayya N.Badiger and the team is 19 feet tall from the road level. It is primarily made out of bronze (1000 kg) and other alloys (300kg) and weighs 1300 kg.

Murugesh Nirani, The Minister of large & Medium Industries, MR Jayashankar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Brigade Group, Satish Mokshagundam, President, Vishweshwaraiah National Memorial Trust, Dr. Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, VTU, and Sculptor Manayya N.Badiger were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)