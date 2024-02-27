Dehradun, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday introduced a Bill granting four per cent reservation to "talented sportspersons" from the state in government jobs to stop their migration for employment.

The Uttarakhand Public Services (Horizontal Reservation for Skilled Sportspersons) Bill, 2024 was among the five legislations tabled in the state Assembly on the second day of its ongoing Budget session.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said many talented players of Uttarakhand have given a new identity to the state in the field of sports with their excellent performances but talented players are migrating to other states for employment.

Therefore, to stop the migration of talented players from the state, a Bill is proposed to allow four per cent horizontal reservation in government jobs to the skilled sportpersons, he said.

