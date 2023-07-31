New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Congress leader and former MP from Delhi Sandeep Dikshit, in variance from his party’s position, has supported the Central government’s ordinance against the Supreme Court judgment on powers of the government of NCT of Delhi, stating that the Bill is as per the constitutional status of the city.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of the late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit pointed out that Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years.

“They have a majority in the Lok Sabha so the BJP should have no problem in getting this bill through the lower house. This bill should be passed, according to the constitutional status of Delhi, there is nothing wrong with this bill,” Dikshit said.

The Congress leader said, “Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted the bill and he has also given the wrong interpretation to the INDIA alliance. So if they are insistent on opposing it what can I do?”

Dikshit said the Opposition alliance should bring a bill to Parliament to provide Delhi the status of a state if they want the national capital to have the powers.

“If you really want to give Delhi powers then make it a full state, why doesn’t the alliance bring that bill to the house? The Union Territory has only these many powers, according to the Constitution. The ordinance is only dividing those powers in accordance with the structure of Delhi,” Dikshit said.

Further, the Congress leader stated that Arvind Kejriwal has “fooled” the people of Delhi.

“The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country,” Dikshit said.

The BJP-led central government had this May brought the ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi in May, virtually negating a Supreme Court verdict giving the elected government in Delhi control over services.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

The Congress had earlier made its stand clear stating that they will oppose the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in the Parliament.

The Bill is expected to be taken up by Parliament this week as it is on the government's agenda in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the Ordinance. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance have said they will oppose the Bill in Parliament. (ANI)

