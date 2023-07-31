Mumbai, July 31: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 soon. The ICAI CA Foundation Exams were held in June 2023. While several reports claim that the result will be declared today, July 31, however, candidates must note that there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Once declared, candidates can check the exam results at icai.org, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. The Chartered Accountants institutes usually provide students with prior information regarding the date and time of the result announcement. They announce the date and time on the website and social media. CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Compartment Examination Results of Class 10 and 12 Likely To Be Declared Soon at cbse.gov.in, Know List of Websites and How To Download.

Steps To Check ICAI CA Foundation Results 2023:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "CA Foundation June 2023 results" link

Next, enter using your registration number and roll number

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their registration number and roll number handy in order to check their ICAI CA Foundation results for 2023. This year, the ICAI conducted the June 2023 edition of the CA Foundation examination on June 24, June 26, June 28, and June 30. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of ICAI. UPSC CMS 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in: Combined Medical Services Examination Result Declared, Check List of Qualified Candidates and Know Steps To Download.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) announced the TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 provisional seat allotment results today, July 31. Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Exam can download their results from the official website at of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

