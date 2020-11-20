Bengaluru, Nov 20 (PTI) Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was remanded to judicial custody by a court here on Friday after four days of interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case.

The Special NDPS Court passed the remand order after the four days NCB custody ended.

Bineesh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to the drug peddling here. The NCB arrested him on November 17 while he was under judicial custody in the ED case.

The bureau had sought his custody to ascertain his links with the drug trafficking network as he was close to alleged drug peddler Mohammed Anoop in whose bank account he had transferred more than Rs 50 lakh.

The ED has also charged Bineesh with running Benami hotel in the name of Anoop.

The NCB had arrested Anoop in August along with Anikha D and Rijesh Ravindran for possessing synthetic drugs, which they were allegedly supplying to Kannada film actors and singers in the city.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has recently stepped aside as CPI-M state secretary in Kerala citing health grounds in the backdrop of his son's arrest.

