New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Birajit Sinha was Friday appointed the new president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to a party statement, the Congress has also appointed five working presidents for the Tripura unit.

They are Mohammed Billal Miah, Manik Deb, Sushanto Chakravarty, Purnita Chakma, and Pradeep Bardhan.

"Congress president has appointed Birajit Sinha as the president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas," the statement said.

Gandhi has also approved the constitution of the PCC with 10 vice presidents, 18 general secretaries and 29 secretaries.

Former chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman, former state party president Gopal Roy and several ex-MLAs including Maharani Bibhu Kumari Devi have been included as members of the executive committee of the Tripura PCC.

