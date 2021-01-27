Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Over 6,930 birds have died in Rajasthan since the outbreak of the avian influenza about a month ago, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an animal husbandry department report, 54 crows, four peacocks, 10 pigeons and 20 other birds died in the state on Wednesday.

Seventeen districts of the state have reported the outbreak of bird flu.

As many as 6,937 birds have died in the state since December 25. These include 4,853 crows, 413 peacocks, 593 pigeons and 1,078 other birds.

