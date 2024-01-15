Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): As the people are celebrating the festival of Uttarayan in the state of Gujarat, sharp manjhas have proved to be fatal for the innocent birds flying in the sky. As the cases of injured birds have increased during the kite festival, a bird lover's institute in Ahmedabad set up a control room to save them.

More than 1000 birds got injured in the city of Ahmedabad in a day during the kite festival. To save the lives of these birds, Ahmedabad Jeevdaya Trust started a centre in the city in which injured birds can be treated immediately.

More than 500 volunteers of the institute were engaged in treating injured birds. These volunteers were school and college students.

Kavya Shah, a volunteer said, "We try to save birds who get injured while flying kites. We treat birds in OT and then, in ICU. This is my second year serving here. First, I casually came here and then I felt I must get associated with this organisation and save birds."

Another volunteer, Nioma Kava got associated with the organisation at a very young age and told how she could channel her love for birds and animals by working to save their lives.

"I have loved animals and birds since I was a child. So my mother suggested me to visit here. We can't stop celebrating festivals but a bird-friendly manjha must be used."

Dr Hardik Vankar, a veterinary surgeon shared how the birds are getting treated in the organisation and highlighted the Save Birds campaign.

"It's been a year since I have been working in this organisation. There is a festival happening in the city and simultaneously there is a Save Bird campaign running. The injured birds include pigeons, crows, vultures and some large birds. We give first aid and then, we shift them as per their needs and follow up accordingly. We work according to the decided protocol. Last year approximately 2000 birds got injured every day during the festival of Uttarayan." (ANI)

