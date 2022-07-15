Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport (BMA) has been adjudged as the best in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) survey along with Udaipur airport, an official said on Friday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted the survey at 55 airports during Round-1 for the period from January to June 2022. Ranchi airport along with Udaipur Airport scored the highest 4.99 on a five-point scale in the survey, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Riot Victim's Kin Refuses Rs 2 Lakh Compensation, Throws It Back at Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah (Watch Video).

The overall CSI of 55 airports stood at 4.63 on five-point scale.

BMA director KL Agarwal told PTI that the airport has improved its position from earlier survey, in which it has been adjudged as the second best in CSI.

Also Read | NATA Results 2022: NATA Phase II Exam Result Declared at nata.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

He said that the survey is conducted on several parameters including passenger feedback, parking arrangement, entrance facility, washrooms, cleanliness, seating arrangements, check-in counters, security, staff behaviour, food outlets and others.

Ranchi airport handles operations of more than 30 flights on a daily basis with 4,500-5000 passenger arrivals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)