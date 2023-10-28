Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): While addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Ranchi, BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday asserted that it was only due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

In his address to the gathering, Nadda said, "We know that many people have discussed about tribals. Many people talked a lot about tribals, but it is only due to PM Modi that Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 has been established as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas."

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a day to honour the contributions of India's tribal communities. It's celebrated on November 15th, which is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a tribal hero from Chotanagpur.

The day is also meant to inspire generations to preserve cultural and national pride. The Government of India declared November 15th as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP's chief J P Nadda addressed the public meeting in Ranchi's Harmu Maidan on October 28 to mark the conclusion of Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi's two-month-long Sankalp Yatra across 81 assembly constituencies of the state.

Senior office bearers of the saffron party held a review meeting of the preparations for Nadda's public meeting at the party's state headquarters in Ranchi on Wednesday evening.

Nadda had last visited Jharkhand's Giridih district for the party's mega outreach program "Sampark Se Samarthan", which was rolled out nationally to mark the nine years of Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier, launching the BJP's manifesto for the Mizoram polls, party president JP Nadda listed out several promises for the northeastern state like resolving the border dispute with Assam, creating a Drug-Free Mizoram and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs. (ANI)

