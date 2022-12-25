Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Bathinda being the coldest place in the region.

Dense fog was witnessed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | IIT-Kanpur Develops Artificial Heart to Deal With Acute Cardiac Problems.

In Punjab, Bathinda shivered at 3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Among other places, Amritsar experienced cold weather conditions at 4 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana -- the industrial hub of Punjab -- recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in UP: 12-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death by Big Cat Near Chakia Forest Range in Bahraich.

Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimums at 6, 4.6 and 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded its minimum at 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded its low at 6.9 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 4.2, 5.8, 5.3 and 6.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)