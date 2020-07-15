New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Gold jumped Rs 244 to Rs 50,230 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday following rally in international price, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,986 per 10 gram.

Silver also witnessed buying as it rose by Rs 673 to Rs 54,200 per kg from Rs 53,527 per kg on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,813 per ounce, while silver was quoting at USD 19.35 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed buying since Tuesday on souring US-China relations. The constant surge in virus cases have also supported gold prices to trade firm," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

