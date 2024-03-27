Kolkata, March 27: In a bizarre accident at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane, leading to both aircraft sustaining damage on their wings, officials said. Launching a probe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) de-rostered the IndiGo pilots involved in the accident, they said.

The accident occurred on the taxiway near the runway of the airport around 11 am, sources at the airport said. The Air India Express aircraft was scheduled to fly to Chennai from Kolkata, while the IndiGo aircraft was supposed to travel to Darbhanga. DGCA Orders Investigation After IndiGo Plane Hits Stationary Air India Express Plane at Kolkata Airport.

A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft & Air India Express was reported at #Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to bay for inspection & necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata & Darbhanga has been delayed. An incident… pic.twitter.com/0ETQZDxmpK — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) March 27, 2024

Passengers were reportedly on board both aircraft at the time of the accident. No harm to passengers or crew members was, however, reported. The Airports Authority of India said in a statement that the wingtip vortices of both planes were badly damaged.

