Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 26 (ANI): As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) celebrated its 24th foundation day at its party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, on Friday, Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said that he aims to provide nearly 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament.

Addressing the party workers on the occasion, BJD president and Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik said, "I aim to provide nearly 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies." (roughly translated from his speech in Odia).

He has urged rural women to come forward and actively take part in the development of the State and be a part of this social movement.

"Biju Janata Dal has actively taken part in this social movement. Women are the soul of this movement. By giving importance to women, BJD aims to reserve nearly 50 per cent seats for women in Panchayat seats and urban local bodies (ULBs). The party has been fighting for 33 percent reservation for them in the Parliament as well as in legislative Assembly. This fight will continue at every level", said Naveen Patnaik in his address to the party workers.

[{e0ed3947-35d2-4a43-b197-bd5b8a3515f3:intradmin/BJD_Foundation_Day..jpg}]

"Many national parties talk women empowerment during elections, make commitments in their manifesto and then conveniently forget it after winning the elections. BJD will keep reminding these national parties about their forgotten promises", the minister added.

"From now on, in every session of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Legislative Assembly, BJD will raise the women's reservation issue and give a constant reminder to national parties", he added.

"Empowerment of Women is the Empowerment of Nation. No household, no state, no country has progressed without empowering its women. We cannot deprive half of our population of their rights. Women must have a voice in the political space of our country", he added.

Patnaik stated that Biju Janata Dal is the only political party in the country that has allowed tickets to 33 per cent women candidates in 2019 General Elections.

Patnaik also tweeted, "BJD has transformed into a social movement and women are the soul of this social movement. Biju Janata Dal will continue to fight in every platform for reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly. #BJDFoundationDay." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)