Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday announces a 38-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Committee will discuss with various sectors of society, different areas and different age groups to prepare a manifesto.

Also Read | Eid 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings To Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Eid-Al-Fitr Amid Row.

Berhampur MP and BJD Vice-President Chandrashekhar Sahu has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Deb, Saudam Marndi, Mangala Kissan, Padmanav Behera and Kasturi Mohapatra have been appointed as Co-chairmen of the committee.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Teenage Girl Bludgeons Mother to Death in Her Sleep With Boyfriend's Help to Hide Unauthorised Cash Withdrawal, Arrested.

Earlier on Thursday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha.

BJD candidates for five Lok Sabha seats declared by the CM are Surendra Singh Bhoi from Balangir), Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak), Parineeta Mishra (Bargarh), Bhrugu Baxipatra (Berhampur) and Dhanurjay Siddu (Keonjhar).

The names of 27 candidates for simultaneous assembly polls have also been announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier announced its first list of 112 candidates for the assembly polls in Odisha. The BJP has fielded Jayanta Kumar Sarangi from Puri, Prakash Chandra Sethi from Cuttack Sadar, and Jagannath Pradhan from Bhubaneswar Central.

Notably, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000.

The Election Commission announced that the elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final phase on June 1.

The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)