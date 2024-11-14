Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) The BJD on Thursday called for the immediate arrest of senior BJP leader and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo made the demand, emphasising that Mishra should be held accountable for the assault charges against him, particularly after the apex court remarked that "those in leadership positions have to set an example for public behaviour."

"He (Mishra) has been accused of assaulting a police woman. We even have the video of it. He had moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, but the court has rejected it. He should be arrested immediately," said BJD Rajya Sabha MP Deo.

Reacting to it, Mishra said he was not aware of the development in the top court. He claimed that the previous BJD government had made a false case against him.

"They (BJD) were in government and made a case against me under Section 307 of IPC. This is totally politically motivated...," he told reporters.

The allegations against Mishra date back to February 15, 2022 when a BJP-led protest was held outside the Sambalpur Collectorate.

During the protest, which involved a sit-in demonstration by BJP supporters, Mishra allegedly assaulted the woman police officer after she approached him to control the advancing crowd.

The leader has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the officer was the one who acted aggressively against him.

Following the denial of his bail application by Orissa High Court on November 16, 2023, Mishra sought relief from the top court, saying his custodial interrogation was unwarranted since the alleged incident occurred in broad daylight and was recorded on video.

