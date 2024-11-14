Mumbai, November 14: The Western Railway on Thursday announced a 12-hour mega black to carry out work on a bridge between Mumbai's Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on November 16 and 17.

Due to the block, which will be effective from 11.30 pm on November 16 till 11.30 am the next day, services will be disrupted on both UP and DOWN slow lines and Harbour lines, WR said in a release. Mega Block on Sunday, November 10, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central, Harbour and Western Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

The release said that all UP and DOWN slow line trains will be run on the fast lines between Andheri and Goregaon/Borivali stations, bypassing Ram Mandir station due to platform unavailability during the block period. Mega Block on Sunday, October 20, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services Likely To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

All Harbour line suburban services from Central Railway and some slow services between Churchgate and Goregaon/Borivali will terminate at Andheri. The release said that all mail and express trains using the route will be delayed by 10 to 20 minutes due to the block.

