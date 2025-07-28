New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led a delegation to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking urgent action against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua for allegedly making "derogatory, sexually coloured and abusive" remarks against Lekhasri Samantsinghar, senior general secretary and spokesperson of the BJD.

In a memorandum submitted to NCW member Delina Khongdup, the BJD alleged that Khatua verbally attacked Samantsinghar using the "filthiest of language" during a press interaction, shortly after she led a press conference on July 2 at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

The press conference, held by senior BJD leaders, accused Khatua of being linked to the alleged poaching and tusk-smuggling of an elephant at Telipal village of Nilagiri, citing news reports, audio clips, and the arrest of three suspects from his farmhouse.

The BJD said that instead of responding to the allegations, Khatua called mediapersons to his farmhouse and launched a personal attack on Samantsinghar, allegedly calling her a “prostitute” and accusing her of “running a sex racket”, the memorandum said.

The party said Khatua's statements, now widely circulated in the media, were "unspeakable" and amounted to an attempt to assassinate Samantsinghar's character and defame the party.

Samantsinghar later filed an FIR against Khatua at the Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar, citing charges under various cognizable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Several women's organisations and individuals have also lodged complaints across Odisha against Khatua. However, the BJD pointed out that three weeks have passed with no action from either the Mahila Police or the superintendent of police in Balasore district.

"With much regret we want to bring the fact before you that even after three weeks of the incident, neither the Mahila Police nor the Balasore SP took any action to investigate the matter.

"They are sitting over the matter while the perpetrator is again bragging in the media justifying his behaviour. The ruling BJP has also not taken any disciplinary action against the MLA," the BJD said in the memorandum.

The BJD urged the NCW to send a delegation to Nilagiri, direct the state police to arrest Khatua without delay, and ensure police protection for Samantsinghar, citing the BJP MLA's alleged criminal background and possible threat to Samantsinghar's safety.

The party said the Commission has both the authority and responsibility to act suo motu in such matters. The memorandum also noted that BJD workers staged demonstrations in Nilagiri, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, and other parts of Odisha in support of Samantsinghar.

A delegation has also met President Draupadi Murmu and submitted a similar appeal to the Odisha State Commission for Women, which has asked the Balasore SP to submit a report within 15 days, the memorandum said.

All BJD MPs will stage a protest on Tuesday near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament over the matter.

Calling the remarks against Samantsinghar an attack on all women who engage in public life, the BJD appealed to the NCW to act impartially and uphold its mandate of protecting the rights and dignity of women.

An NCW official said the Commission will look into the matter and take a call.

