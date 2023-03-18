Bhubaneswar, Mar 18 (PTI) Continuing his tirade against the ruling BJD in Odisha, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra on Saturday asked the state government to table its crucial letters to the Centre and also to the Orissa High Court in connection with the assassination of ex-minister Naba Kishore Das.

Raising a host of issues in the Assembly during the Zero Hour, the BJP leader sought to know the mystery behind the killing of Naba Kishore Das and the conspiracy involved in it.

Stating that over 50 days have already elapsed since the ex-minister's killing in broad daylight by a policeman (now dismissed), Mishra said the motive behind the sensational murder is yet to be ascertained.

He also sought clarification from the government as to why attempts were made to take accused Gopal Das to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for psychological assessment.

"On one way you (BJD govt) claim to have world class medical facilities. However, the report of the medical board at SCB Medical College and Hospital, is ignored. The medical board has already ruled out any mental abnormality in the dismissed assistant sub-inspector (ASI)," Mishra said.

There is no such argument behind the move to send the lone accused to NIMHANS after the medical board report.

Mishra also asked the state government to show the letter written by it to the Centre seeking FBI assistance in the Naba Das murder case, as announced by the Chief Minister. He also wanted the government to show the letter regarding court-monitored probe in the minister's murder case.

The BJP leader also drew attention of the government to the alleged leak of matriculation (class 10 board exam) question paper. He said there were reports about question papers going viral on social media.

"As per media reports an audio clip had gone viral on social media in which students are being asked to pay Rs 10,000 per question paper and Rs 40,000 for another four sets of question papers," Mishra said, adding that he would like to know whether examinations are conducted in this manner under the 5T initiative.

