Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the BJP is against Dalits and backward classes, and afraid of conducting a caste census.

The BJP government's policies are aimed at benefitting the capitalists and the poor are not on its agenda, Yadav said in a statement issued here.

A caste census in Uttar Pradesh has been a long-pending demand of the SP.

In its manifesto for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the party had promised to conduct a caste census in the state within three months if it was voted to power.

"The BJP is against backwards and Dalits. It is not in favour of a caste census and is afraid of conducting it. The BJP does not want to give rights and respect to the backward classes, Dalits and the exploited. We will raise the issue of caste census in the House (Uttar Pradesh assembly)," said Yadav, who is also the leader of opposition.

A caste survey is underway in Bihar. The decision to undertake the survey was taken by the state government in June last year after the Centre made it clear that it was reluctant to include castes other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the census.

Yadav further charged the BJP government's policies are meant to benefit the capitalists and the rich. The poor and the middle-class are not on its agenda, he said.

"Today, many economic institutions of the country are in trouble due to the wrong economic policies. The BJP government ruined the economy and the stock market is continuously falling. The BJP keeps adopting new tactics to confuse the public," he charged.

The SP leader claimed "injustice" has increased under the BJP regime and false cases are being filed against those who show the truth.

No one can expect justice from this government, Yadav said.

