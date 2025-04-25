Agartala, Apr 25 (PTI) The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, on Friday requested the central government to deal with Bangladesh also, as New Delhi has started taking action against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on its north, south and west and the length of its international border is 856 km.

“I completely support the central government's actions against Pakistan after the horrifying attack at Pahalgam. The Centre should also respond with equal force when something happens on the country's eastern border,” TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that India will “identify, track, and punish” every terrorist and their “backers” involved in the Pahalgam carnage and pursue the killers to the “ends of the earth”, as it stepped up the diplomatic offensive against Pakistan. The Centre on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack.

“Just because Delhi is closer to Pakistan it doesn't mean we become less Indian. We also love the country. The government of India should deal with Pakistan and Bangladesh with equal force. The Centre has an equal responsibility,” Debbarma said.

Following a student-led uprising in Bangladesh that left a large number of people dead, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India in August last year. An interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus is now in charge of the neighbouring country.

Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on Tuesday. It is reported that the attackers singled out Hindus before shooting them dead.

After the fall of the Hasina regime in Bangladesh, minority Hindus were attacked in several places.

Debbrama also slammed Yunus, for seeking China's help in developing an airbase at Lalmonirhat which is near Siliguri in the northern part of West Bengal.

“Yunus invited China to develop Lalmonirhat air base which is close to north Bengal. Just a month ago, the Pakistan General had visited Dhaka. We have to understand Bangladesh can never become the friend of India,” he said.

The TMP supremo asserted that people were uprooted from places such as Chittagong, Noakhali, Brahamanbaria and Comilla, which are now in Bangladesh, and had to settle in Tripura.

“We have to fight unitedly against the real enemies,” he said.

